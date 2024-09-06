Before he left the stage during his moving words-and-music appearance last October at the State Theatre, Nick Cave told the crowd the next time he came to town would be with his beloved powerhouse band the Bad Seeds, with whom he has not performed in Minnesota since 2014.
Nick Cave’s first Minneapolis concert with his Bad Seeds in over a decade set for May
The Australian rock hero will play the Armory with his old band supporting their new album, “Wild God.”
The Aussie goth-rock god is a man of his word. A May 4 date at the Armory in Minneapolis is listed on the Bad Seeds’ U.S. tour announced Friday. Tickets for the Sunday night concert go on sale Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster at prices not yet revealed, but fans can register for presale access via Cave’s website.
Cave and the Bad Seeds will be touring to support their new album issued last week, “Wild God,” their first record together in five years. Other Midwest dates on their tour include a two-night stand April 28 and 29 at the Salt Shed in Chicago and an April 30 show at Milwaukee’s Miller High Life Theatre.
Since the tragic death of his teenage son in 2015, the “Red Right Hand” and “Mercy Seat” singer has released a couple somber albums and spent a lot of time writing about his family’s pain and healing, including a popular Q&A newsletter that led up to last year’s emotionally open-ended solo tour.
