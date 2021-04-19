GLENDALE, Ariz. – Injured winger Nick Bjugstad is on the Wild's four-game road trip, but he won't play Monday night against the Coyotes.

Bjugstad, who's missed the last six games with an upper-body injury, skated Monday morning at Gila River Arena.

"Just day by day," coach Dean Evason said. "We'll see how he feels today. Obviously, it's nice for him to get out there with the guys."

The only lineup change the Wild will make is subbing Cam Talbot in net after Kaapo Kahkonen played Saturday, backstopping the team to a 5-2 victory over San Jose at Xcel Energy Center that pushed the Wild's win streak to three games.

"We kind of got back to our game a little bit," forward Marcus Johansson said. "But every game's a new game. It can turn quickly, so we gotta keep working on our game and keep trying to build it and get better every day. We still need more points, and that's our focus."

Arizona is right below the Wild in the West Division, but the Coyotes are 12 points behind – a gap that should make them a desperate bunch against the Wild.

"It might lead to them taking some chances and what not, and we just can't fall into their game," Johansson said. "We have to stick to what we're doing. I think that's showed the last few games. We get our chances anyway. I think we've had pucks start to bounce our way a little more,but we take advantage of the chances we get and that's been huge for us."

Projected lineup:

Jordan Greenway-Joel Eriksson Ek-Marcus Foligno

Kirill Kaprizov-Victor Rask-Mats Zuccarello

Kevin Fiala-Ryan Hartman-Marcus Johansson

Zach Parise-Nico Sturm-Nick Bonino

Ryan Suter-Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Ian Cole

Cam Talbot

Key numbers:

10-3-1: Record for the Wild over its last 14 games at Arizona.

199: Career goals with the Wild for winger Zach Parise.

4: Points for Parise in his last three games.

4: Goals for winger Mats Zuccarello in his last three games.

13: Power play goals for the Wild over the past nine games.

About the Coyotes:

Arizona snapped a five-game losing streak Saturday with a 3-2 win over St. Louis. That result moved the Coyotes into fourth place in the West Division, one point ahead of the Blues. Goalie Darcy Kuemper was back in action that game for Arizona after missing 19 games with a lower-body injury. He's 8-7-2 this season with a 2.39 goals-against average and .914 save percentage. Overall, the Coyotes have won four in a row at home.