DUDLEY, Mass. — A former Coast Guard Academy professor whose tenure coincided with a sexual harassment scandal has resigned as president of Nichols College in Massachusetts.

Glenn Sulmasy stepped down Tuesday amid an investigation initiated by Nichols after accusations from Sulmasy's time at the academy came to light.

''In light of these reports and facts uncovered to date during our ongoing investigation, and their impact on President Sulmasy's ability to lead Nichols College, the board strongly believes the institution's best interest is to pursue new leadership,'' the college said.

Neither Sulmasy nor his attorney immediately returned messages seeking comment Wednesday. The Coast Guard also had no immediate comment.

The Coast Guard in June apologized for failing to take ''appropriate action'' years earlier when accusations of sexual assault and harassment surfaced at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

An investigation dubbed ''Operation Fouled Anchor'' identified 62 substantiated incidents of sexual assault and harassment.

The internal Coast Guard investigation was first reported by CNN, which later reported that a performance evaluation during Sulmasy's time at the academy cited inappropriate communications with cadets and subordinates. CNN reported that the Coast Guard considered charging him with conduct unbecoming of an officer.

Sulmasy served as a law professor and leader of the department of humanities before retiring from the Coast Guard Academy in 2015 with a rank of captain. He later served as provost and chief academic officer at Bryant University in Rhode Island before joining Nichols in 2021.

Nichols, a private, four-year college, hired an outside law firm, Clifford & Kenney LLP, to conduct an independent investigation that hasn't yet been completed. A college spokesperson declined to comment further.