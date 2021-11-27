THIBODAUX, La. — Ty Gordon scored 22 points, Devante Carter added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Nicholls State easily beat Southwestern Christian 87-58 on Saturday.

Pierce Spencer had 11 points for Nicholls State (5-3). Latrell Jones added 11 points.

Derek Dantzler-Fulner had 16 points for the Eagles. Luiz Machado Jr. added 10 points. Ronald Moore had 7 points and three rebounds.

