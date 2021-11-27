THIBODAUX, La. — Ty Gordon scored 22 points, Devante Carter added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Nicholls State easily beat Southwestern Christian 87-58 on Saturday.
Pierce Spencer had 11 points for Nicholls State (5-3). Latrell Jones added 11 points.
Derek Dantzler-Fulner had 16 points for the Eagles. Luiz Machado Jr. added 10 points. Ronald Moore had 7 points and three rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 15 UTSA's perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas
An undefeated season slipped away from No. 15 UTSA on a rain-soaked Saturday in the Dallas area.
Wild
Take it outside: Wild players practice out in the open
Saturday's outdoor practice in St. Louis Park had players thinking about the upcoming Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Target Field.
Sports
Leons scores 21 to lift Bradley past Maine 71-39
Malevy Leons had 21 points as Bradley easily defeated Maine 71-39 on Saturday.
Sports
Wight leads William & Mary over Mary Baldwin 87-50
Ben Wight had a career-high 20 points as William & Mary easily beat Mary Baldwin 87-50 on Saturday.
Sports
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Saint Louis 73-65
Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 16 points, Kierstan Bell added 14 and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast remained undefeated with a 73-65 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday in the San Juan Shootout.