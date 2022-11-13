THIMODAUX, La. — Eli Ennis chased Texas A&M-Commerce quarterback Jaiave Magalei out of the back of the end zone midway through the fourth quarter and the resulting safety proved to be the difference in Nicholls' 12-10 win over the Lions on Saturday.

Texas A&M-Commerce took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, then could not reach the end zone the rest of the way.

Gavin Lasseigne converted a 32-yard field goal to get the Colonels on the board and cut the deficit to 10-3 at intermission. Al'Dontre Davis came down with Kohen Granier's 25-yard jump ball in the end zone to tie the game at 10 to start the second half.

Nicholls (3-7, 3-2 Southland) pinned the Lions (5-5, 3-3) deep after a punt, and on third and 11 the Nicholls pass rush burst through the line and Ennis led a chase party that forced Magalei to step across the end line.

Granier was 18 of 32 for 168 yards but was intercepted twice. Julien Gums had the fourth 100-yard rushing game of the season and the 15th of his career, picking up 124 yards on 21 carries.

The Lions got 179 yards from three passers and managed just 67 yards on the ground.

