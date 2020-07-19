Nice Beginning To The Week - Humid Again Late Week

Severe Weather From Saturday

Another round of severe weather moved through portions of eastern Minnesota late Saturday afternoon into the overnight hours. There was a tornado-warned storm that moved through the north metro, but only a funnel cloud and wall cloud was reported. Another tornado-warned storm late in the evening in the southeast metro did produce a tornado that the Twin Cities NWS was surveying as of late Sunday afternoon. Large hail also fell from storms, with 3" diameter hail reported 2 miles west-southwest of Shaw up in St. Louis County.

_______________________________________________

Sweaty Saturday As Well

It was also quite sweltering across southern Minnesota Saturday, even though temperatures only made it into the low 90s. It was due to dewpoints up in the 70s that made it so unbearable outside.

And when you combined the two, it felt like the 100s during the afternoon and evening hours across the region. According to the Twin Cities National Weather Service, the top heat index value within their forecast area was 116F recorded by a MNDOT station near St. Peter. The peak heat index at the MSP airport was 105F at 6:40 PM.

And it stayed uncomfortable into the evening hours as well as the dewpoints continued to climb ahead of the cold front. At one point around 9 PM, the dewpoint reached 80F according to this tweet NWS Twin Cities sent out. 80F degree dewpoints are quite rare in the Twin Cities, with only 28 hours reported since 1945 before yesterday with a dewpoint of at least that according to the Minnesota State Climatology Office. Strangely enough, Sunday marked the anniversary of the highest dewpoint ever recorded in the Twin Cities at 82F back in 2011.

_______________________________________________

90s in 2020

Saturday's high of 91F marked the 11th day so far in 2020 with a high of 90F or greater. On average (1981-2010 30-year climatology) the Twin Cities sees 10.6 days per year with a high of at least 90F. Since I highly doubt Saturday will be the last day this year with a 90F+ high, we'll see an above-average year.

_______________________________________________

July Rain So Far

As we look at rain so far in July, it's been a mixed bag across the state. Many areas of central, northern, and southeastern Minnesota are running above average, with the Twin Cities a third of an inch below average. This is due to rounds of storms that have impacted especially the northern half of the state.

_______________________________________________

Severe Risk Tuesday

As we head toward Tuesday, another round of strong to severe storms is expected to impact the upper Midwest as a weak surface low moves through. A Marginal Risk of severe weather (threat level 1 of 5) has been put in place across portions of eastern Minnesota - including the Twin Cities - due to this threat.

_______________________________________________

NEOWISE Hunting

Photo Credit: Rebecca Kayser Photography on Facebook

My wife and I went out Wednesday night into central Minnesota to see the comet NEOWISE after sunset, and we certainly had a spectacular view! You can still view NEOWISE if you head out about an hour to an hour and a half after sunset looking to the northwest as the comet continues to rise higher in the sky over the next few days. It's making its closest approach to Earth on Wednesday (the 22nd) - about 64 million miles away. Below is a look at the forecast around 10 PM for Sunday and Monday Night:

_______________________________________________

Nice Beginning To The Week - Humid Again Late Week

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

It's not every day we see a tornado-warned storm in the north metro, but that's what we saw late Saturday afternoon. Luckily, nothing reportedly touched down, but a funnel cloud was observed. This storm also brought lime-sized hail (2” in diameter) to Forest Lake. Coincidentally, Saturday also marked 34 years since Paul Douglas tracked an F-2 tornado through the north metro live on KARE-11. That was the first live helicopter footage of a tornado shown on TV.

Meanwhile, another storm late Saturday potentially produced a tornado near Prescott, WI, with signs of debris being lofted into the air on radar. The National Weather Service sent a crew out to survey damage on Sunday.

After the dewpoint reached a sultry 80F around 9 PM Saturday at MSP airport - and the heat index had reached 105F earlier in the day - Sunday was a lot more tolerable. Highs will be in the low 80s through mid-week before another round of hot and humid weather arrives by the weekend. Storms are possible tonight and Tuesday, some of which tomorrow could be strong.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: Sunny day. Storms tonight. Wake up 64. High 81. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind NW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY: Showers and t-storms. Some strong? Wake up 65. High 82. Chance of precipitation 70%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Some passing clouds. Wake up 62. High 82. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind N 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY: Humidity increases. Isolated t-storm? Wake up 64. High 84. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer. Chance of t-storms. Wake up 69. High 88. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Steamy with mix of sun and clouds. Wake up 72. High 91. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Some afternoon storms. Wake up 73. High 91. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

July 20th

1951: A tornado hits Minneapolis and Richfield, killing five people.

1909: 10.75 inches of rain falls in 24 hours at Beaulieu in Mahnomen County. This record would stand for over 50 years. Bagley receives an estimated 10 inches.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

July 20th

Average High: 84F (Record: 102F set in 1901)

Average Low: 64F (Record: 51F set in 1950)

Average Precipitation: 0.14" (Record: 2.75" set in 1987)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

July 20th

Sunrise: 5:46 AM

Sunset: 8:52 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 5 minutes and 57 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~1 minute and 54 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 15 Hours Of Daylight? July 23rd (14 hours, 59 minutes, and 56 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 6 AM?: August 2nd (6:00 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/Before 8:30 PM?: August 7th (8:30 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

Another fairly nice day is ahead as we head into Monday with mainly sunny skies in the Twin Cities. Temperatures will start off in the mid-60s with highs topping out in the low 80s.

As we look statewide, highs will be in the 70s and low 80s under mainly sunny skies. A few pop-up late day storms will be possible out in western Minnesota.

Highs will be around to slightly below average across the state Monday. The average high in the Twin Cities for July 20th is 84F.

Dew points will remain a lot more comfortable across the state vs. Saturday, with 50s for central and northern Minnesota and low 60s in southern Minnesota.

Highs will remain around average in the Twin Cities for the first half of the week, but a warm up is in store as we approach next weekend. Highs look to be in the low 90s once again as we head into next weekend.

That sticky feeling will return to the region as we head through the week, with dewpoints right around 70F by Thursday and Friday.

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Monday, we'll be watching a frontal system stretching from the Northeast to the Central Plains helping to spark showers and storms. Another system moving into the Upper Midwest/southern Canada will bring a few storms to the region. In the Southeast, typical summertime pop-up afternoon storms are possible.

The heaviest rain through Tuesday evening will be in the central U.S., where over 3" could fall Sunday night into early Monday around and just south of Kansas City.

_______________________________________________

Northeast Heat

Heat concerns will continue in the Northeast as we head into the beginning of the work week, with an Excessive Heat Warning in place for Philadelphia. Areas like Philadelphia and D.C. will see heat index values approach 110F during the afternoon hours Monday, with peak heat index values just over 100F in New York City.

_______________________________________________

Watching The Gulf Of Mexico

As we head through the middle of the work week, we will be watching an area of low pressure move into the Gulf of Mexico. Atmospheric conditions could be at least marginally capable to allow some development with this system, but chances of it forming into a tropical system over the next five days are low. Either way, this should bring some rain to the Gulf Coast states through the middle and end of the week.

_______________________________________________

Weather forecasts are less accurate because of Covid-19, a new study reveals

More from CNN: "As the US heads into peak hurricane season, a reduction in commercial airline flights due to Covid-19 has significantly impacted our ability to accurately forecast the weather. A study out this week by Dr. Ying Chen, a senior research associate at Lancaster University's Environment Centre, highlights this problem. The study found that the "accuracy of surface meteorology forecast in March-May 2020 decreases remarkably" as flight density drops due to Covid-19. The research examined weather forecasts from March 2020 and compared them to actual observed weather in the same time frame."

Not just coronavirus — heat also poses a threat to public health this summer

More from The Conversation: "In the era of COVID-19, park-goers in places like Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods Park are now neatly organized within small, white circles — a clever strategy to maintain adequate physical distance between social bubbles. Although many Canadians welcome the warmer weather with outstretched arms and open-toe shoes, we must acknowledge another threat we face this summer: the heat. July has seen record-breaking heat scorch the southern United States where coronavirus cases have been rising rapidly. Heat is also sweeping across Ontario and Québec, offering little relief at night. The outlook looks hot too: An immense heat dome is parked over North America, threatening to bring a long, intense heat wave through mid-July."

We should start giving names to extreme heat waves

More from Fast Company: "As a prolonged heat wave bakes states like Florida and Texas, it’s happening at the same time as coronavirus cases spike, which means people are stuck at home. If they don’t have air-conditioning, it’s likely to lead to early deaths: Extreme heat kills more Americans each year than disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, or floods, and as climate change progresses, the problem is getting worse. But heat waves rarely get as much attention as something like an approaching tropical storm. In New York City, a new report called Turning the Heat from the nonprofit Urban Design Forum looks at creative ways to deal with the fact that the city is getting hotter. One simple suggestion: Give serious heat waves names."