SAN JOSE, Costa Rica — Nicaragua's former President Violeta Chamorro dies at 95, family says.
Nicaragua's former President Violeta Chamorro dies at 95, family says
Nicaragua's former President Violeta Chamorro dies at 95, family says.
The Associated Press
June 14, 2025 at 5:28PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say
Authorities are searching for a 57-year-old man suspected of shooting 2 Minnesota lawmakers, AP sources say.