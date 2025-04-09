Nicaragua's crackdown on the Catholic Church is worsening, exiles and human rights advocates say

The Sandinista government ''has a long history of trying to create a parallel church, of wanting to take possession of the symbols of faith,'' said Maradiaga, who wasn't allowed to pray publicly or to have a Bible while imprisoned. ''The model that Sandinistas want to implement is very similar to that of China. … They will not stop their pressure on the Catholic Church until they obtain a bishops' conference in some way aligned with the dictatorship's ideology. They will not succeed.''