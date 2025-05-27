Nic Enright completes journey from cancer diagnosis to MLB debut with Cleveland Guardians

CLEVELAND — Nic Enright thought he would be caught up in the emotions of finally making it to the majors this past weekend.
Compared to everything he has dealt with the past three years since being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, the 28-year-old Cleveland Guardians right-hander was able to take everything in stride.
Enright threw two scoreless innings and struck out three for Cleveland on Sunday in a 5-0 loss to Detroit. He was called up on Saturday after Hunter Gaddis was placed on the bereavement list.
''I remember feeling calmer and much more at peace than I thought I would,'' Enright said Monday before the Guardians' 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
''After I finished warming up and when I jogged in, we stopped for a minute to play ‘God Bless America.''' he added. "I used that time to just kind of think of everything that had gone on these last couple of years, all the obstacles that I've been through, everything that I and my parents have overcome. And then when the song finished, I was like, ‘All right, let's go play baseball.'"
Enright received his cancer diagnosis in December 2022 after experiencing tightness in his neck. He was surprised about the diagnosis before going through some of the symptoms — such as getting itchy at night, experiencing night sweats and eczema on his elbow — and discovering he had all of them.
Enright has been undergoing treatments before and after each season, including four rounds of immunotherapy at the end of last season. He will have four more rounds of immunotherapy at the end of this season.
Cleveland selected Enright in the 20th round of the 2019 amateur draft out of Virginia Tech. The Miami Marlins took him in the Rule 5 draft two weeks before his cancer diagnosis in 2022.