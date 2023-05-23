In the Plan Ahead Department: Niall Horan, that other guy from One Direction who has become a coach on NBC's "The Voice," will perform July 7, 2024 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Horan announced his 2024 The Show Live on Tour. He's releasing his third solo album, "The Show," on June 9 of this year.

In 2024, he'll perform in Europe and Australia before bringing his tour to North America in May.

Since 2016, Horan has scored a few modest hits, including "This Town," "Slow Hands" and the current "Heaven." He performed at the Minnesota State Fair in 2018 and KDWB's Jingle Ball in '17.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 2 at niallhoran.com. Per promoter Live Nation's policy, no ticket prices have been announced.

There is a presale starting at 10 a.m. May 30 for Citi/AAdvantage cardholders. For information, go to citientertainment.com.