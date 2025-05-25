Nia Coffey, Allisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Nia Coffey had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Allisha Gray also scored 18 and and the Atlanta Dream beat the Connecticut Sun 79-55 on Sunday.
Atlanta led 48-43 four minutes into the second half then took control with a 15-5 run to finish the third quarter. Gray had 18 points, five rebounds and three assists through three quarters.
Connecticut managed only seven points in the fourth and finished at 31% shooting.
Maya Caldwell added 12 rebounds and six assists and Rhyne Howard had 11 points and eight rebounds for Atlanta (3-2). Gray had seven rebounds and three assists.
Marina Mabrey led the Sun (0-4) with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Tina Charles and Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 11 each.
Atlanta shot 41% and had a 52-34 rebounding advantage.
Atlanta missed nine of 10 3-pointers in the first quarter but still led 21-16.
Charles made back-to-back baskets to give Connecticut a 28-27 lead midway through the second quarter. Atlanta led 34-33 with a minute remaining in the half before Coffey hit a 3-pointer for a 37-33 Atlanta lead at the break.