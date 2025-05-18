NHL's final 4 has a familiar feel with teams known for long playoff runs in the conference finals

''I don't know if this team gets maligned or this and that because we don't have an (Alex) Ovechkin: We don't have the greatest goal scorer of all time,'' Brind'Amour said. ''And we don't have a (Nathan) MacKinnon or all these superstar kind of players. We have a little different mix, and we think we do have those kind of players — they just do it a little differently. Every team counts on all their players, but I think we definitely need everyone to contribute, and that's what you're getting right now.''