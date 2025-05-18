NHL's final 4 has a familiar feel with teams known for long playoff runs in the conference finals

The NHL playoff field included some unexpected entrants, and the first two rounds featured some surprises and a handful of upsets.
Yet as things stand right now with the conference finals beginning Tuesday night, the teams still in contention for the Stanley Cup are a familiar mix of those who have been fighting for it the past few years.
The West final is a rematch of this same round last year with the Dallas Stars facing the Edmonton Oilers. The Carolina Hurricanes are in the East final for a second time in three years, awaiting their opponent from the winner of Game 7 between Florida and Toronto on Sunday night.
''We've already been in a conference final, and we know what's going to happen there,'' said Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov, whose eight goals are second in the postseason to only Mikko Rantanen. ''It's not going to be easy there.''
Nothing is easy this time of year. But some team is eight wins — the Panthers and Maple Leafs nine away — from hoisting the Cup.
East: Carolina vs. Toronto or Florida
Game 1: Tuesday at Carolina if the Panthers win or at Toronto if the Leafs win (8 p.m. EDT, TNT)
Oddsmakers had the Hurricanes among the championship favorites going into the playoffs, in part because their path included an opening series against New Jersey without best player Jack Hughes. They were also favored to beat Washington, then suffocated the Capitals to finish it out in five games.