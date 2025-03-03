The Wild deserve to be a buyer at the NHL trade deadline because of how well they’ve played, turning into a top-10 team after missing the playoffs last season.
Wild in salary cap bind as Friday’s NHL trading deadline approaches
Bill Guerin swung a weekend deal to pick up Gustav Nyquist from Nashville and help the injury-depleted roster.
And their injury-depleted roster also needs help.
Already, the team checked both boxes by reuniting with Gustav Nyquist, bringing back the veteran playmaker for a second stint as both a reward and reinforcement for the lineup. The Wild will continue to explore the trade market before Friday’s 2 p.m. Central Time deadline even though they’re strapped financially.
“We’re going to proceed business as usual,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said, “and see what’s out there.”
Because of their rash of injuries — they’ve been at full strength for just seven games — the Wild have been in a salary-cap bind most of the season. This pinch means they’re probably operating “penny in, penny out,” Guerin said, after adding half of Nyquist’s remaining contract from Nashville for a 2026 second-round draft pick; the Predators retained the other half.
Yes, the Wild currently have approximately $7.5 million in cap space, according to salary-tracking website PuckPedia, but that’s because superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov is on long-term injured reserve — a designation that allows a team to spend beyond the salary cap while the player is out.
Although there isn’t a timeline for when Kaprizov will be back from the surgery he had on his lower-body injury, Guerin expects Kaprizov to play before the regular season ends, so the Wild need to have enough salary-cap space earmarked for his return.
That’s why they sent forwards Marat Khusnutdinov and Liam Ohgren to the minors on Saturday, so that they will be compliant once Kaprizov is good to go. (The Wild will actually need to create a little more wiggle room, which they’ll achieve by getting Ryan Hartman back from suspension and healing their injuries because then they won’t need to carry as many players on the roster.)
If the Wild knew Kaprizov wouldn’t be ready before the regular season concludes, they could keep him on long-term injured reserve, shop with his cap space and then activate him for the playoffs when the salary cap disappears. But because the team wants him to suit up as soon as he’s able to, the Wild can’t work under this scenario — unless management received definitive word before Friday’s deadline that Kaprizov won’t be ready.
Joel Eriksson Ek, who’s week-to-week with a lower-body injury, is also anticipated to play before the regular season ends; same with Jonas Brodin, who’s also week-to-week with a lower-body injury.
“It just seems like every time this year we get hit with a puck, something breaks or somebody gets a bone bruise or a break or this or that because our guys play hard and they do what it takes to win,” Guerin said, “and sometimes that comes at a price.”
As such, Nyquist’s arrival might be the only change the Wild make unless they go for a dollar-for-dollar deal or a shake-up type trade.
Fortunately for the Wild, Guerin feels there are brokers available, third-party teams that will soak up salary to facilitate a transaction; the Wild played banker two seasons ago, including eating up a portion of Ryan O’Reilly’s contract to get him from St. Louis to Toronto.
They’ve already moved their first-round pick, to acquire defenseman David Jiricek from Columbus in November, and Guerin doesn’t think he’ll trade a future first-rounder. Still, the Wild have other picks, prospects and players that they could part with, and the team is open to rentals and players signed beyond the season.
But the offseason is still top of mind: That’s when the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts drop to a nominal $1.67 million, and the Wild want to be flexible for free agency and the trade market. They’ll also have another wave of prospects like forward Danila Yurov and defenseman Zeev Buium that they could promote, with Buium potentially turning pro as soon as this season.
In the meantime, Nyquist fits the bill for what the Wild are seeking.
Forwards are their target, and he also is a new option for the 30th-ranked penalty kill.
“The structure’s good,” Guerin said. “The plan’s good. The players that are on the penalty kill need to execute at a higher level.”
Plus, there’s familiarity between Nyquist and the Wild, which can ease the late-season transition.
“Real structured team obviously,” Nyquist said. “Plays hard. Obviously had a great start but then for whatever reason a lot of injuries and key players obviously.
“Any team would hurt from those guys being out. Hopefully we can find a few wins here to give them some time to get back.”
Even though there have been more lulls lately than when the Wild started 19-5-4 and were atop the NHL, Guerin believes the team as-is can keep the Wild afloat until they’re healthy.
“Because of what I’ve seen this whole year,” he said. “When we play the way we are capable, when we do the right things, when we’re focused and execute well … then we can not just play with anybody, we can beat anybody.
“So, I think it’s up to the guys in that locker room: They have a responsibility to be on task every night, to play the way that they’re capable of playing, and bide time for the guys to get back.”
In that sense, the Wild will have an influx of additions — just not by Friday.
“We’re gonna be fine,” goaltender Filip Gustavsson said. “We’re gonna acquire Hartman for the next game, and then we got Brods hopefully coming back with Ekky and Kirill. So, our deadline looks fine.”
Wild at Seattle Kraken
Climate Pledge Arena, 9 p.m. Tuesday
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports Network North Plus; 100.3 FM
The Wild and Kraken haven’t faced off since the second game of the season when Seattle prevailed 5-4 in a shootout at Xcel Energy Center. Since then, the Kraken have lost more than they’ve won to sit nine points back of the playoff pace in the Western Conference. Last season, Seattle made it to Game 7 of the second round before getting eliminated by Dallas.
