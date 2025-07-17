NHL schedule release: What to watch for next season, from Matthew Schaefer to more Ovechkin

The NHL released its 2025-26 schedule on Wednesday, 1,312 games set to be played from Oct. 7-April 16 before the chase for the Stanley Cup.
Soon, there will be 1,344, with each of the league's 32 teams playing 84 games starting in 2026-27. But until that happens, here's a look at some of the best hockey has to offer next season:
Schaefer's debut?
No. 1 draft pick Matthew Schaefer is no sure bet to make the New York Islanders out of training camp. If he does, Schaefer would be in line to make his NHL debut on Oct. 9 in Pittsburgh against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins.
Crosby, 38, is entering his 21st season. Schaefer turns 18 just a little over a month before opening night.
Schaefer would be the second top pick in three years to start his pro career against Crosby on the road. Chicago's Connor Bedard also did so in 2023 on the way to winning the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year.
Full slates
The back-to-back defending champion Florida Panthers are set to raise their second consecutive Stanley Cup banner as part of an opening night tripleheader on Oct. 7, and it will not take long for fans to see way more games on the same day.