The Wild will have to wait a little longer to host a Winter Classic.

After the team and Target Field were awarded the 2021 New Year’s Day showcase earlier this year, the NHL postponed the event Thursday due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wild were scheduled to play the St. Louis Blues at the Twins ballpark.

Next season’s All-Star Game, which was scheduled to be hosted by the Panthers Jan. 29-30, was also scrapped.

The league said it plans to return to Minnesota and Florida for these signature events in the near future.

“Fan participation, both in arenas and stadiums as well as in the ancillary venues and events that we stage around the Winter Classic and All-Star Weekend, is integral to the success of our signature events,” NHL Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Content Officer Steve Mayer said in a statement released by the league. “Because of the uncertainty as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until 2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events in-person, as they were always intended. We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season.”