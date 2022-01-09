NEW YORK — The NHL has postponed two games scheduled for Monday night because of COVID-19 issues.
The league said Sunday that the Tampa Bay Lightning's game at the New Jersey Devils and the Ottawa Senators' game at the Edmonton Oilers were postponed. The Devils and Oilers are the teams affected by COVID-19.
Edmonton had eight players in the virus-related protocol as of Saturday, and New Jersey had seven players in the protocol.
The Senators-Oilers game has been rescheduled for Saturday night. The league has not determined a makeup date for the Lightning and Devils.
___
