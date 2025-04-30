NHL players are all about pregame routine, whether it's naps, walking the dog or eating same meal

Before games, Dallas forward Matt Duchene relies on the same, tried-and-true routine. He blocks out a two-hour window for a nap, eats an identical meal — pasta and salmon — and spends time reviewing notes he's made in his journal.
Like many NHL players and coaches, Duchene is a creature of habit. Little pregame rituals and routines help them slip into the proper frame of mind for the next big game.
These familiar patterns can be sleep- or food-related. Or revolve around how they get dressed for a game. Or the way they warm up. Or how they tinker with their hockey sticks. Or be as simple as taking their dog for a walk.
Be careful, though, to lump these in with superstitions like Patrick Roy talking to his goalposts or Brendan Shanahan listening to Madonna.
''I have a routine, but I don't think that means you're superstitious,'' Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson explained. ''Lots of guys have routines.''
Serve it up
Food seems to be a common theme. Many have their go-to menu on game day.
For Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev, it's pasta with alfredo sauce and chicken, while Stars forward Mikko Rantanen prefers chicken, pasta and sweet potatoes. Vegas forward Tomas Hertl has the same breakfast every morning — scrambled eggs with mushrooms, ham and onions.