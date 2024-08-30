Wires

By The Associated Press

August 30, 2024 at 12:29PM

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. — NHL player Johnny Gaudreau dies in a crash while riding a bicycle along with his brother, New Jersey State Police say.

