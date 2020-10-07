The National Hockey league draft continues today with Rounds 2 through 7. The Wild are scheduled to make five selections and players with Minnesota ties will be taken throughout the day.

Round 1 was held Tuesday night and the rest of the draft is set to start at 10:30 a.m.

Tap on the following links to keep up with the latest selections.

For the latest selections by round, go here

The Wild's selections are here

Players with Minnesota ties will be listed here

15 Minnesota prep standouts who could be drafted

First-round selections are here