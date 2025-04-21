Sports

NHL linesman injured in Game 1 of Wild-Golden Knights playoff

April 21, 2025 at 3:37AM

LAS VEGAS — NHL linesman Bryan Pancich left Sunday night's Minnesota-Vegas playoff game 3:37 into the second period after a collision with Golden Knights forward Brett Howden.

Backup official Frederick L'Ecuyer took Pancich's place in the opening game of the first-round Western Conference series.

Howden was trying to bat down a puck in the offensive zone when he appeared to make contact with Pancich's head with both by the boards. Howden briefly knelt down to check on the official before joining his team as the Wild went on an offensive rush.

