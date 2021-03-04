EDMONTON, Alberta — Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.

John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.

"Edmonton was red-hot coming into it and chasing us in the standings," Vesey said. "To win three games like that so decisively, I think it's a real step."

Andersen returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader with 18, also was back after missing the last two games with a sore wrist/hand.

"It's a full team effort," Matthews said. "Our goaltending's been unbelievable these last three games. Three different goalies, three phenomenal games. We've got to put this one behind us and move onto the next."

The Maple Leafs outscored the Oilers 13-1 in the three games, winning 4-0 on Saturday night and 3-0 on Monday night. NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid was held without a point for the Oilers in three straight games for just the third time in his career.

"We came out strong," McDavid said. "But I thought we came out strong in all three games, and they find a way to get up a couple goals and it's the same old story. For whatever reason, we couldn't figure those guys out."

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton. The Oilers dropped to 14-11-0.

"It's very concerning," Edmonton coach Dave Tippett said. "It's very concerning that we don't want to grab the competitive level in a series like this."

