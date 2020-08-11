NHL key dates

Tuesday: Stanley Cup playoffs begin

Aug. 25: Second round starts

Sept. 8: Conference finals begin

Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final starts

Oct. 9: Free agency begins (or seven days after playoffs end, whichever comes first)

Oct. 9-10: NHL draft

Nov. 17: Training camps open

Dec. 1: 2020-21 season begins (last season began Oct. 2)

Jan. 1: Winter Classic at Target Field