NHL key dates
Tuesday: Stanley Cup playoffs begin
Aug. 25: Second round starts
Sept. 8: Conference finals begin
Sept. 22: Stanley Cup Final starts
Oct. 9: Free agency begins (or seven days after playoffs end, whichever comes first)
Oct. 9-10: NHL draft
Nov. 17: Training camps open
Dec. 1: 2020-21 season begins (last season began Oct. 2)
Jan. 1: Winter Classic at Target Field
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Decisions ahead: Winter sports at U, altered schedules for fall teams
University coaches are awaiting more details on what their teams will be allowed to do in the fall and how schedules can be put together for play after January 1.
Wild
Five-overtime thriller: Lightning finally beats Columbus 3-2
By the time he launched the last shot, Brayden Point was just trying to do anything he could to end the fourth-longest game in NHL history.
Wild
After waiting hours for ice, Bruins, Hurricanes postponed
As the Boston Bruins watched from their locker room at the Scotiabank Arena, waiting for the previous game to end so they could take the ice, the players began rooting for someone — anyone — to score.
Gophers
Ruling keeps NCAA from limiting some athlete compensation
A court decision the NCAA says will hurt college sports by allowing certain student-athletes to be paid "vast sums" of money as "educational expenses" will go into effect after the Supreme Court declined Tuesday to intervene at this point.
Nfl
Spring college football: When? How much? Who plays?
Back in April, not long after the pandemic canceled the NCAA basketball tournament, the idea of moving the 2020 college football to the spring of…