NHL free agency frenzy: Salary cap jump fuels an unpredictable market

NHL teams have a whole lot of money to spend in free agency with the salary cap getting the biggest increase in its existence, and a bunch of players will cash in when the clock strikes noon on Tuesday.
The cap is jumping $7.5 million from $88 million to $95.5 million, with that number set to exceed $100 million a year from now. Already back-to-back Stanley Cup-champion Florida re-signed playoff MVP Sam Bennett, and 100-point scorer Mitch Marner also could be locked up long term before hitting the market.
That sets the stage for an unpredictable free agent period, with a lack of franchise-changing talent available but plenty of competition around the league, from rivals challenging the Panthers' crown and teams trying to just make the playoffs to those looking to make the leap sometime in the coming years.
''I think it'll be busy,'' San Jose general manager Mike Grier said. ''You have some teams that are coming out of their rebuild. You got some teams that want to take the next step as far as playoffs-wise, stuff like that. And you have maybe a situation where it's not the strongest free agent class. So, I think you have to kind of combine all these things with the cap going up.''
Who's available?
Marner would be the headliner, leaving Toronto for a change of scenery after nearly a decade of regular season success mixed with playoff futility. He's coming off setting career highs with 75 assists and 102 points but also has just 13 goals to show for 70 career postseason games, and the Vegas Golden Knights could acquire the 28-year-old's rights from the Maple Leafs and sign him before anyone else gets the chance.
Beyond him, Mikael Granlund was the highest-producing player in 2024-25 with 66 points, and Nikolaj Ehlers averaged 0.91 game. Florida could re-sign Brad Marchand and/or Aaron Ekblad to aid in the three-peat bid, with one of them possibly departing, and Detroit GM Steve Yzerman still hopes to bring back Patrick Kane.
Ehlers, fellow winger Brock Boeser and defensemen Vladislav Gavrikov and Ivan Provorov could be among the highest earners in a free agent class that was weakened by so many stars re-upping ahead of time.