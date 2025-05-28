NEW YORK — Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, Kenyan author and dissident who became one of the world's most acclaimed writers, dies at 87.
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, Kenyan author and dissident who became one of the world's most acclaimed writers, dies at 87
Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o, Kenyan author and dissident who became one of the world's most acclaimed writers, dies at 87.
The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 8:33PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Chelsea wins Conference League title with 4-1 victory over Real Betis in final of Europe's third-tier competition
Chelsea wins Conference League title with 4-1 victory over Real Betis in final of Europe's third-tier competition.