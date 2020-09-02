Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (above) will get a $8 million guaranteed base salary and a $4 million signing bonus from the Vikings this season, after the team traded two picks to Jacksonville for him over the weekend.

The Vikings, sources said, discussed a sign-and-trade similar to the one the Texans and Seahawks worked out for Jadeveon Clowney last year, where the Jaguars would have picked up Ngakoue’s $4 million bonus. In the end, all $12 million ended up on the Vikings’ books, further necessitating a restructured deal with left tackle Riley Reiff to clear cap space.

“It was a difficult day, when we went through that 24 hours with Riley,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “You’re reminded how it’s a business, and not only a game. I’m so grateful that he’s back, because he’s obviously a great player, but he’s also a key piece of the dynamic in the locker room, the dynamic in the offensive line room and being a leader on our football team, and really helping to steer the culture of the team and the culture of the offensive line.”

Photo by Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press