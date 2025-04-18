NFL's smallest market prepares to host league's top offseason spectacle as draft comes to Green Bay

''When people say, can the city handle it, well, what does that mean?'' Behnke asked. ''Do we have enough hotels? No, but we knew that. Does Wisconsin have enough hotels? Yeah, I think so. I think a lot of people (understand) the fact that it's going to be a driving event. People are going to drive here. But I also think that's how games are. … I think people are kind of used to driving an hour-and-a-half or two hours to get to Green Bay.''