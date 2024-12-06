NFL's next coaching cycle will feature an impressive list of candidates: Analysis

Belichick is the biggest name of all, and drew headlines Thursday with news that he interviewed with the University of North Carolina for its coaching vacancy. Though he'll turn 73 before the start of the 2025 season, he's eager to get back on the job. Belichick needs to win 27 more games to break Don Shula's record for most regular-season victories. He's 15 wins away from passing Shula for all-time victories, including the postseason. Belichick only interviewed with the Falcons last cycle after leaving the Patriots. The main issue would be how much control he'd be willing to cede to the general manager. Belichick has stayed in the spotlight working in the media. He's showing a different side of his personality that could help him this time around. The Giants could be a fit if they fire Brian Daboll. Keep an eye on the Eagles should the team falter again down the stretch. Nick Sirianni just keeps winning but anything less than a Super Bowl in Philadelphia won't be considered a success.