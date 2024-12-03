NFL's Goodell and Commanders' Harris meet with lawmakers to talk about potential RFK stadium site

The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources last month passed the D.C. Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act on to the full Senate for approval. If passed and signed into law by the president, it would transfer the land with the husk of the former stadium and surrounding areas less than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) east of the U.S. Capitol from the federal to the D.C. government for up to 99 years.