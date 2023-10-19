The final two unbeatens have fallen, but Week 7 rises with the two best interconference matchups this side of Super Bowl LVII.

The Dolphins, 5-1 and No. 2 in the AFC, travel to Philadelphia, 5-1 and No. 2 in the NFC, while the Lions, 5-1 and No. 3 in the NFC, visit Baltimore, 4-2 and No. 3 in the AFC.

There, we said it. "Lions" and "Super Bowl" in back-to-back paragraphs.

Here's six games to watch:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

49ers (-6½) at Vikings: Injuries on offense make it a risky pick, but this guess goes to the NFL's best at points allowed (14.3) and turnovers (plus-8). 49ers 21, Vikings 16

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Packers (-1½) at Broncos: Sean Payton (1-5) is still chasing three worst starts in Broncos history — 1966 (1-7), 1964 (1-8) and 1967 (1-9). Godspeed, Sean. Packers 15, Broncos 12

Raiders (-3½) at Bears: Brian Hoyer vs. Tyson Bagent? Ew. Raiders 9, Bears 5

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Cardinals (+7 ½) at Seahawks: Beware! Seattle's beat-up O-line and Arizona's annoying ability to sometimes not quit (eh, Dallas?) makes this a leaky lock. Seahawks 20, Cardinals 17

UPSET SPECIAL

Lions (+2½) at Ravens: The Lions are tough enough to win a fight with a team from a true black-and-blue north division. Lions 24, Ravens 22

GAME OF THE WEEK

Dolphins (+2 ½) at Eagles: Defense beats offense (maybe)! Defense wins championships (used to?)! And, yes, if you're under 40, GET OFF MY LAWN! Eagles 24, Dolphins 23

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 21-15; 19-17.

Upset special: 2-4.

Lock of the Week: 6-0.

Vikings: 3-3.