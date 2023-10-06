Welcome to Week 5, where Houston doesn't have a problem, but Cincinnati and especially the Vikings very well could.

The Texans play in Atlanta with a chance for rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans to match last year's win total of three. Meanwhile, the Vikings and Bengals – both 1-3 — need wins at home against the Chiefs and at Arizona, respectively, to avoid matching last year's loss totals three weeks shy of Halloween.

Here are six games to keep a close eye on:

WHAT WILL THE VIKINGS DO?

Chiefs (-3 ½) at Vikings: Toto, I have a feeling the Vikings aren't playing Bryce Young anymore. Chiefs 41, Vikings 34

AROUND THE NFC NORTH

Panthers (+9½) at Lions: Receiver Jameson Williams returns from a gambling suspension to make Vikings fans even more angry about last year's first round. Lions 31, Panthers 17

Packers (+½) at Raiders: Maybe this week the Packers will try to play the first half in something other than the fetal position. Packers 21, Raiders 17

LOCK OF THE WEEK

Giants (+12½) at Dolphins: Toto, Daniel Jones has a feeling he's not playing Ed Donatell anymore. Dolphins 35, Giants 13

UPSET SPECIAL

Jets (+2 ½) at Broncos: If there is a football god in heaven, please make this happen and make Sean Payton shake Nathaniel Hackett's hand afterward. Jets 24, Broncos 20

GAME OF THE WEEK

Cowboys (+3 ½) at 49ers: Dak Prescott won't win, but he will make $2,297,985.12 more than Brock Purdy will make for playing this game. 49ers 28, Cowboys 21

SEASON RESULTS

Season record straight up/against the spread: 14-10; 13-11.

Upset special: 1-3.

Lock of the week: 4-0.

Vikings: 2-2.