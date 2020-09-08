For openers
The NFL season starts this week, beginning with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on Houston on Thursday night. Here’s a look at the first games of the season during opening week:
Thursday
Houston at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)
Sunday
Vikings vs. Green Bay, noon (Ch. 9)
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Chicago at Detroit, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Philadelphia at Washington, noon
Las Vegas at Carolina, noon
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Baltimore, noon
Los Angeles at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)
Monday
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Tennessee at Denver, 9:10 p.m. (ESPN)