For openers

The NFL season starts this week, beginning with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on Houston on Thursday night. Here’s a look at the first games of the season during opening week:

Thursday

Houston at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)

Sunday

Vikings vs. Green Bay, noon (Ch. 9)

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Chicago at Detroit, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Philadelphia at Washington, noon

Las Vegas at Carolina, noon

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Los Angeles at Cincinnati, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 7:20 p.m. (Ch. 11)

Monday

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Giants, 6:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Tennessee at Denver, 9:10 p.m. (ESPN)