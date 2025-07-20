NFL teams open training camp, starting the long journey to Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco

Another contract situation to watch involves Dallas. Micah Parsons is due for a new deal that's expected to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. T.J. Watt currently holds that distinction after Pittsburgh gave him a $123 million extension worth an average of $41 million per season. Jones waited too long on Dak Prescott and ended up making him the NFL's first $60 million man last season. Now, he's going to end up paying Parsons more than anyone else who doesn't play QB.