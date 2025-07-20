NFL teams open training camp, starting the long journey to Super Bowl 60 in San Francisco

The Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions already have kicked off training camp. Rookies for several other teams have also reported. All veterans across the league are due this week.
The NFL season is underway. The road to San Francisco for Super Bowl 60 begins in the grueling summer heat.
Some teams have new coaches. A couple of old coaches have new teams. Star players have switched uniforms. There are position battles to determine.
And, plenty of storylines to watch.
Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles aim for a repeat. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs look to rebound after being denied the first three-peat in Super Bowl history.
Training camp dates
The Chargers and Lions were the first teams to have their full roster in camp. The Cowboys and Chiefs will have theirs on Monday. The rest of the league starts Tuesday. The Falcons and Steelers arrive Wednesday.
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers face off against Dan Campbell's Lions in the Hall of Fame game on July 31 in Canton, Ohio.