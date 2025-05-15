NFL teams have kids in mind with videos for schedule reveals, while Bears draw the most laughs

From Minecraft to Mario Kart, plenty of NFL teams had younger fans in mind while revealing schedules in the growing tradition of videos on the social platform X.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts had Minecraft themes, and both poked fun at a fight in a Starbucks between NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz that went viral during the NFL combine this year.
The winner for comedic effect Wednesday night was the Chicago Bears playing off the common name of new coach Ben Johnson, featuring Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Lamorne Morris.
Needle in a haystack
Johnson is wearing a Chicago Cubs jersey when he says he's going to be at the game all day and asks Morris to email him the schedule. Morris pretends to know how to send the email, but ends up sending ''the entire schedule to every Ben Johnson on the Chicago Bears marketing list.''
The rest of the video is Morris and Bears players, including quarterback Caleb Williams, trying to track down all the Ben Johnsons and destroying computers and cell phones along the way.
Blast from the past
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their 50th season with the longest of the 32 videos, a 10-minute version featuring former coach Jon Gruden. The Bucs won their first Super Bowl during the 2002 season under Gruden.