NFL teams can now sell shares to private equity funds after letting other pro leagues lead. Why now?

The NFL has long prided itself on the single-owner structure that has seen several prominent franchises stay in the same family for generations and was careful to preserve its restrictive parameters. Controlling owners must own at least 30% of the team, and no more than 25 owners can be part of an ownership group. Five years ago, when private equity began to pick up in MLB, MLS, the NBA and the NHL, the NFL started studying the issue but didn't accelerate the plan until last year.