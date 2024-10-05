NFL says the preseason saw its fewest number of concussions since tracking started

''It's not like we can put in your number of concussions and how long between them and your age and some unusual constant or Avogadro's number that always seemed to be in freshman chemistry somehow, and come up with a risk,'' Sills said. ''It just doesn't work that way. So what we end up having to do is look at the totality of the patient's experience, how many concussions, the interval between those concussions, some about duration of symptoms after each concussion, and then very much the patient's voice about where they are in their journey, their career, their age and things of that nature.