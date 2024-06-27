NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Veteran NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb is thanking Nashville firefighters for saving his family after a house fire.

Cobb shared a statement and video on social media Wednesday that his family is safe and healthy along with their dog. Cobb said he couldn't thank the fire department enough for their quick action.

''I can't get the image of the brave firefighter getting into position out of my head; he didn't even have water to shoot yet,'' Cobb wrote. ''I truly thought the cars were going to explode and that we would lose him to this tragedy. He is a true hero.''

The Nashville Fire Department did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press on Thursday.

Cobb said they didn't know what, if anything, will be salvageable. He thanked close friends for giving them a temporary roof for himself, his wife and their children. His post included video and photos of the home's damaged garage, including a vehicle, capped by a photo of his wife and children safely in bed.

A 13-year NFL veteran, Cobb currently is a free agent. A second-round pick in 2011 out of Kentucky by Green Bay, the Tennessee native spent last season with the New York Jets. He played 10 seasons with the Packers along with a season in Dallas and Houston.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL