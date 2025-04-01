NFL postpones tush push decision but passes other rule changes, AP source says

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The future of the tush push won’t be decided Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.
NFL team owners had been set to vote on Green Bay’s proposal to ban the play that’s helped the Philadelphia Eagles win one Super Bowl and reach another, but the proposal was tabled until May.
Team owners approved modifying the kickoff rule, expanding replay assist and revising overtime rules, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league meetings were ongoing.
The decision to postpone the tush push means the debate will continue as the league seeks more information about the safety of the play. Proponents of the play and those who oppose it presented strong arguments while the league’s medical experts expressed safety concerns.
As for changes that did pass, regular-season overtime rules now will match those in the playoffs and both teams will have a chance to get a possession even if the offense scores a touchdown on the opening drive. The proposal was amended to make overtime 10 minutes, not 15 minutes.
Owners also approved a proposal from the NFL Competition Committee to allow replay assist to consult on-field officials to overrule objective calls such as facemask penalties, whether there was forcible contact to the head or neck area, horse-collar tackles or tripping if there was ‘’clear and obvious’’ evidence that a foul didn’t occur. Replay also would be able to overturn a roughing-the-kicker or running-into-the-kicker penalty if video showed the defender made contact with the ball.
Replay assist could wipe out a foul only if it was incorrectly called, but it will not be used to throw a flag if a penalty wasn’t called.
The dynamic kickoff rule becomes permanent, with touchbacks moving to the 35-yard line instead of the 30.