NFL Playoff Guide: The Washington Commanders crash NFL's final four filled with heavyweights

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders have crashed an NFL final four full of heavyweights, joining the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles as the teams still vying for a Super Bowl title.
By DAVID BRANDT
Daniels — who threw for 299 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 51 yards in a sensational performance — led the Commanders past the favored Lions 45-31 on Saturday. The win sets up an NFC title game against the Eagles, who beat the Rams 28-22 after Saquon Barkley ran for 205 yards in the snow.
Over in the AFC, the Bills will get another chance to get past the Chiefs, who have eliminated Buffalo in the postseason in three of the past four seasons. The Bills earned a hard-fought 27-25 win over the Ravens on Sunday, forcing three turnovers.
Kansas City is trying to win the Super Bowl for an unprecedented third straight season and the fourth time in six years.
NFL playoff schedule
(All odds via BetMGM Sportsbook)
Sunday, Jan. 26
(Conference Championships)
NFC: Commanders at Eagles, 3 p.m., Fox (Eagles -4.5)
AFC: Bills at Chiefs, 6:30 p.m., CBS (Chiefs -1.5)
Feb. 9: Super Bowl LIX at the Superdome in New Orleans.
NFL playoff results
(Wild-card round)
AFC: Texans 32, Chargers 12
AFC: Ravens 28, Steelers 14
AFC: Bills 31, Broncos 7
NFC: Eagles 22, Packers 10
NFC: Commanders 23, Buccaneers 20
(Divisional round)
AFC: Chiefs 23, Texans 14
AFC: Bills 27, Ravens 25
NFC: Commanders 45, Lions 31
NFC: Eagles 28, Rams 22
NFL playoff format
The 14-team bracket enters its fifth season after debuting during the 2020 season. Seven teams advance to the postseason from both the AFC and the NFC.
The four division winners in each conference earn the top four seeds, ranked by their records. The last three teams are all wild-card selections, also ranked by record.
The format means the No. 1 seed in each conference is very important because it guarantees a wild card-round bye and homefield advantage until the Super Bowl. For the other 12 teams in the opening round, the No. 7 seed travels to the No. 2 seed, No. 6 goes to No. 3 and No. 5 travels to No. 4.
NFL Super Bowl odds
The Eagles have moved into the top spot to win the Super Bowl after the Lions were eliminated. Philadelphia is at +180 to win it all, followed by the Chiefs (+240), Bills (+250) and the Commanders (+700).
