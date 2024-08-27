Wires

NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms

NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 27, 2024 at 9:39PM

EAGAN, Minn. — NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms

NFL owners vote to allow up to 10% stakes in teams by league-approved private equity firms.

Wires

Federal prosecutors file new Trump Jan. 6 indictment removing some claims but keeping charges after Supreme Court ruling

Wires

Former Barnes & Noble chair Leonard Riggio, powerhouse of modern bookselling, has died at 83, his family says