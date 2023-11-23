NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
GREEN BAY PACKERS at DETROIT LIONS — GREEN BAY: CB Jaire Alexander, LB De'Vondre Campbell, TE Josiah Deguara, S Rudy Ford, RB Aaron Jones, OT Caleb Jones, WR Dontayvion Wicks. DETROIT: DT Isaiah Buggs, CB Steven Gilmore, WR Antoine Green, OG Jonah Jackson, DT Brodric Martin, LB Trevor Nowaske, DE Julian Okwara.
