NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: RB Zonovan Knight, FB Jason Cabinda, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Kerby Joseph. GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, OT Elgton Jenkins, LB De'Vondre Campbell, LB Brenton Cox Jr., CB Jaire Alexander, S Zayne Anderson, S Anthony Johnson Jr..
Twins
Will Twins use Maeda as a reliever in wild-card series?
Veteran righthander Kenta Maeda could still be a starter, as manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't decided on who will get the ball if there's a Game 3.
High Schools
Watch Prep Spotlight live: Alexandria vs. Brainerd in football
Watch this week's game for free in our livestream.
Sports
Timberwolves ready to run back the Gobert-Towns pairing after false start last season
The audacious experiment of pairing two big men together turned into a false start for the Minnesota Timberwolves last season when Karl-Anthony Towns missed 52 games because of a strained calf muscle during Rudy Gobert's debut with the team.
Vikings
Vikings defense seeks to change lack of game-changing plays
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said he believes the team has the personnel to win more one-on-one battles, but the unit needs to perform with more consistency.
Vikings
Vikings receiver Jefferson 'tired' of trade talk
Yes, Justin Jefferson has heard the online chatter about his future with the 0-3 Vikings. The star receiver offered a response Thursday.