NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: G Kayode Awosika, DL Michael Brockers, DL Austin Bryant, RB Jermar Jefferson, G Ross Pierschbacher, RB Craig Reynolds. GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, T Rasheed Walker, T Caleb Jones, WR Bo Melton, DL Jonathan Ford.

<