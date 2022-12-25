NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
GREEN BAY PACKERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — GREEN BAY: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Jonathan Garvin, T David Bakhtiari, T Calen Jones, DL Jonathan Ford. MIAMI: RB Myles Gaskin, CB Noah Igbinoghene, WR Erik Ezukanma, QB Skylar Thompson, T Eric Fisher, TE Tanner Conner, WR River Cracraft.
