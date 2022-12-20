NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB John Wolford, OT Bobby Evans, DT Larrell Murchison, DL Aaron Donald, DL Marquise Copeland, LB Travin Howard, CB David Long Jr. GREEN BAY: OT David Bakhtiari, OT Caleb Jones, DL Jonathan Ford, LB Krys Barnes, CB Shemar Jean-Charles.