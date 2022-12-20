NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.
LOS ANGELES RAMS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB John Wolford, OT Bobby Evans, DT Larrell Murchison, DL Aaron Donald, DL Marquise Copeland, LB Travin Howard, CB David Long Jr. GREEN BAY: OT David Bakhtiari, OT Caleb Jones, DL Jonathan Ford, LB Krys Barnes, CB Shemar Jean-Charles.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Giants' playoff hopes are brighter after win over Commanders
After weeks of concern the New York Giants were letting the season slip away after a 6-1 start, their dreams of making the playoffs for the first time since 2016 are very much alive.
Vikings
O'Connell will try to balance Vikings' health and playoff seeding
One loss in the final three games could jeopardize the Vikings' current slot at No. 2 in the NFC. But the team needs healthy stars, too.
Sports
Cousins keeps delivering in clutch for comeback king Vikings
The doubts about Kirk Cousins have chased him his whole career, like a relentless pass rusher bearing down on him as he's preparing to throw.
Sports
NFL Inactive Report
The National Football League Inactive Report.
High Schools
Meet New London-Spicer's Mike Dreier, No. 1 among Minnesota high school basketball coaches
By sticking to what works, Dreier surpassed Bob McDonald's record for victories.