NEW YORK — The National Football League Inactive Report.

NEW YORK GIANTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW YORK: QB Tyrod Taylor, WR Wan'Dale Robinson, WR Kenny Golladay, CB Cor'Dale Flott, LB Azeez Ojulari, WR Kadarius Toney, DL Leonard Williams. GREEN BAY: T Rasheed Walker, G Sean Rhyan, WR Samori Toure, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jonathan Ford.