FIRST-ROUND ORDER

7 p.m. Thursday • Cleveland (TV: Ch. 5, ESPN, NFLN)

1. Jacksonville

2. N.Y. Jets

3. San Francisco (from Houston)

4. Atlanta

5. Cincinnati

6. Miami (from Philadelphia)

7. Detroit

8. Carolina

9. Denver

10. Dallas

11. N.Y. Giants

12. Philadelphia (from San Francisco)

13. L.A. Chargers

14. Vikings

15. New England

16. Arizona

17. Las Vegas

18. Miami

19. Washington

20. Chicago

21. Indianapolis

22. Tennessee

23. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle)

24. Pittsburgh

25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

26. Cleveland

27. Baltimore

28. New Orleans

29. Green Bay

30. Buffalo

31. Baltimore (from Kansas City)

32. Tampa Bay