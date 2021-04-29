FIRST-ROUND ORDER
7 p.m. Thursday • Cleveland (TV: Ch. 5, ESPN, NFLN)
1. Jacksonville
2. N.Y. Jets
3. San Francisco (from Houston)
4. Atlanta
5. Cincinnati
6. Miami (from Philadelphia)
7. Detroit
8. Carolina
9. Denver
10. Dallas
11. N.Y. Giants
12. Philadelphia (from San Francisco)
13. L.A. Chargers
14. Vikings
15. New England
16. Arizona
17. Las Vegas
18. Miami
19. Washington
20. Chicago
21. Indianapolis
22. Tennessee
23. N.Y. Jets (from Seattle)
24. Pittsburgh
25. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
26. Cleveland
27. Baltimore
28. New Orleans
29. Green Bay
30. Buffalo
31. Baltimore (from Kansas City)
32. Tampa Bay
