NFL draft suits give prospects another way to cash in on their fame, flash their style on red carpet

DETROIT — Drake Maye planned to wear a custom suit for the NFL draft.
Hugo Boss gave the former North Carolina quarterback an offer he couldn't refuse.
The clothing company, based in Germany and famed for its stylish fashion, paid Maye last year to make a late switch and wear one of its gray suits.
Maye accepted the inducement, walking the red carpet in Detroit in a simple Hugo Boss jacket and trousers. He saved his fancy threads for the next day.
When Maye walked off a private plane and was whisked away for his introductory news conference as the New England Patriots' No. 3 pick overall, he was sporting the light khaki suit with Carolina blue embellishments that was designed and crafted for him to show off the previous night.
Pantheon Limited founder Ethan Weisman and Baynes + Baker co-founder Ravi Punn teamed up to put May in the suit he ended up wearing in Foxborough, Massachusetts, the day after the draft.
''Sometime players get six figures to wear a suit because the NFL draft is like the Oscars of sports,'' Punn said in an interview with The Associated Press. ''The suits are seen for a few hours before the draft, during the draft, the next day when outfits are getting graded — and forever online with social media.''
A year later, Wiseman simply shrugged his shoulders over Maye's audible in the Motor City.