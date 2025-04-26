NFL draft stunner: Free-falling Shedeur Sanders still waiting for a team to come calling

Four other quarterbacks have leap-frogged Sanders. In a surprise in the first round, the Giants took Jaxson Dart of Ole Miss. And in Round 2, the Saints selected Louisville's Tyler Shough, who began his college career at Oregon in 2018 and who will be 26 in September, and two more QBs went in the third round: Alabama's Jalen Milroe to the Seahawks and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel to the Browns.