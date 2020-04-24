1. Cincinnati

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU, 6-3, 221 pounds

The skinny: Heisman Trophy? Check. National Championship? Check. And now, first overall pick in the NFL draft.

It’s been a storybook senior year for Burrow, who took college football by storm last fall in leading a dominant LSU team. He completed 76.3 percent of his passes for 5,671 yards and had a ridiculous 60-6 TD-interception ratio.

Now, the transfer from Ohio State faces a rebuilding project: making the Bengals a contender. Cincinnati hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2015 and hasn’t won a playoff game since 1990. Burrow certainly checks all the boxes.

“He’s self-assured and plays with competitive toughness that teammates will gravitate toward instantly,’’ NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “He’s a rhythm passer who benefited from tempo and scheme, but his vision, touch and read recognition made the offense special. … He’s a smart quarterback with special intangibles and could become a Pro Bowler if a team tailors its offense to his specific strengths and comfort level.’’

2. Washington

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State, 6-5, 264

The skinny: Young’s potential was apparent in his freshman season with the Buckeyes in 2017, and by the time he finished his three years in Columbus, he was dominant. He racked up 16.5 sacks, 32 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six forced fumbles for the Big Ten champions.

Thing is, Young is only scratching the surface, and Zierlein expects more in the future. “Elite size, length and athleticism created loads of production and a vaulted pro projection, but Young’s set of disruptive properties have yet to be fully weaponized. He’s fairly basic as a pass rusher, with just a couple of go-to moves and an occasional inside counter, and yet he still managed 16.5 sacks in 2019. … Young possesses superior traits and the ability to wreck and alter offensive game-plans as a perennial All-Pro.’’



3. Detroit

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State, 6-1, 205

The skinny: The Ohio State run continues with the solid, playmaking cornerback who had three interceptions and nine pass breakups as a junior in 2019. He should immediately help Detroit’s defense.

“Okudah is a big corner with smooth hips, quick feet and good playing speed,’’ ESPN draft analyst Steve Muench wrote. “ He played receiver in high school and flashes solid ball skills. He’s an average tackler who takes too long to get off blocks, but he’s tough and is wiling in run support.’’



4. N.Y. Giants

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia, 6-5, 315

The skinny: A first-team All-America selection for the Bulldogs as a junior in 2019, Thomas was a three-year starter at Georgia and effectively moved from right tackle to left. NFL.com’s Zierlein sees someone who can make a quick impact.

“Thomas is a gritty player with above-average recovery talent to ‘get the job done’ when his process breaks down,’’ Zierlein writes. “ He’s a Day 1 starter who comes in well-coached and technically savvy, but occasional leaning, lunging and inconsistent knee bend in pass pro could be isolated and attacked by pass-rush wolves looking to feast if he doesn’t get those areas cleaned up.’’



5. Miami

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama, 6-0, 217

The skinny: The lefthander is a wonderful talent, as his 76 touchdown passes combined in his sophomore and junior seasons attest. He completed more than 71% of his passes in 2019, but a late-season hip injury raised concerns.

“He has the release, accuracy and touch needed to work all three levels successfully and can become a more disciplined, full-field reader to piece the puzzle together against NFL coverages,’’ NFL.com’s Zierlein wrote. “He needs better poise when pressured, but his escapability not only moves the chains, it creates chunk plays in the air and on the ground. Teams assessing his draft value will need to sift through mounting durability concerns.’’



6. L.A. Chargers

Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon, 6-6, 236

The skinny: Herbert improved each year with the Ducks, finishing his senior season by completing 66.8% of his passes for 3,417 yards and 32 TDs with six interceptions. He has the ability to run, too, as his three TDs against Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl attest.

“Herbert has rare size, a rocket launcher for an arm and can beat pursuit angles with his speed and athleticism,’’ ESPN’s Steve Muench wrote. “He has a smooth and quick stroke for a long-levered quarterback. While he has the strongest arm in this class, he has struggled with the consistency of his ball placement on deep throws and needs to continue to refine his touch on underneath throws.’'



