NFL DRAFT

Thursday: Round 1, 7 p.m.

Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.

TV: Ch. 5, ESPN, NFL Network

 

Vikings picks (12)

Round 1: 22nd, 25th

Round 2: 58th

Round 3: 89th, 105th

Round 4: 132nd

Round 5: 155th

Round 6: 201st, 205th

Round 7: 219th, 249th, 253rd

 

Top prospects

Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville

Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson

Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

Javon Kinlaw, DT, S. Carolina

 

First-round order

 1. Cincinnati

 2. Washington

 3. Detroit

 4. N.Y. Giants

 5. Miami 

 6. L.A. Chargers

 7. Carolina

 8. Arizona

 9. Jacksonville

10. Cleveland

11. N.Y. Jets

12. Las Vegas

13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay

15. Denver

16. Atlanta

17. Dallas

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)

 19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

 20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)

21. Philadelphia

 22. Vikings (from Buffalo)

23. New England

24. New Orleans

25. Vikings

26. Miami (from Houston)

27. Seattle

28. Baltimore

29. Tennessee

30. Green Bay

31. San Francisco

32. Kansas City 