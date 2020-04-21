NFL DRAFT
Thursday: Round 1, 7 p.m.
Friday: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m.
Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m.
TV: Ch. 5, ESPN, NFL Network
Vikings picks (12)
Round 1: 22nd, 25th
Round 2: 58th
Round 3: 89th, 105th
Round 4: 132nd
Round 5: 155th
Round 6: 201st, 205th
Round 7: 219th, 249th, 253rd
Top prospects
Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville
Isaiah Simmons, LB/S, Clemson
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
Javon Kinlaw, DT, S. Carolina
First-round order
1. Cincinnati
2. Washington
3. Detroit
4. N.Y. Giants
5. Miami
6. L.A. Chargers
7. Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Jacksonville
10. Cleveland
11. N.Y. Jets
12. Las Vegas
13. San Francisco (from Indianapolis)
14. Tampa Bay
15. Denver
16. Atlanta
17. Dallas
18. Miami (from Pittsburgh)
19. Las Vegas (from Chicago)
20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams)
21. Philadelphia
22. Vikings (from Buffalo)
23. New England
24. New Orleans
25. Vikings
26. Miami (from Houston)
27. Seattle
28. Baltimore
29. Tennessee
30. Green Bay
31. San Francisco
32. Kansas City